Nanashi Kaidan Horror Anime Shorts to Air New Episodes in August

New episodes to air from August 7 to 11

The staff for the horror short anime Nanashi Kaidan (Nameless Horror Stories) started streaming a teaser promotional video on Thursday, which revealed that new episodes will air from August 7 to 11 on TV TOKYO 's children's variety program Oha Suta .

The anime's staff also revealed a new key visual on Monday.

© ShoPro・TV TOKYO

New episodes for the short anime will air from August 7 to 11 at 7:05 a.m. JST on TV TOKYO 's Oha Suta , and on TV TOKYO 's six affiliate channels.

The collection of horror short stories center on those uneasy feelings of "something out there" that children sense in their lives.

The anime's cast includes:

The anime premiered in August 2022 with 10 episodes. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions produced, and Tokyo Animation College students and graduates conceived the stories and character designs.

Kimura appeared on the "Nanashi Kaidan Live" stage recital segment in August 2022, where he recounted a new original story not depicted in the anime. Oha Suta's YouTube channel will stream the "Nanashi Kaidan Live" stage recital on June 30 at 4:00 p.m. JST.