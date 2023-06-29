SHY Anime Reveals Promo Video, October Premiere, New Visual, Opening Theme Artist

More staff, cast also announced

The official website for the anime adaptation of Bukimi Miki 's SHY manga revealed on Thursday that the anime will premiere in October on TV Tokyo . The website also revealed a new key visual, a main promotional video, the opening theme song artist, more cast, and more staff.

The new cast includes:

Masaomi Andō ( Astra Lost in Space , Scum's Wish , School-Live! ) is directing the series at studio 8-Bit ( Blue Lock , Encouragement of Climb ). Kōsaku Taniguchi is the assistant director, Yasuhiro Nakanishi is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Yūichi Tanaka is the main character designer, and Hinako Tsubakiyama is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

MindaRyn is performing the opening theme song "Shiny Girl."

Yen Press is releasing the series in English, and it describes the story:

Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!

Miki first published Shy in the Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine as a one-shot manga in January 2017, and then began serializing the manga in the same magazine in August 2019.