SHY Anime Reveals Promo Video, October Premiere, New Visual, Opening Theme Artist
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the anime adaptation of Bukimi Miki's SHY manga revealed on Thursday that the anime will premiere in October on TV Tokyo. The website also revealed a new key visual, a main promotional video, the opening theme song artist, more cast, and more staff.
The new cast includes:
- Nao Tōyama as Iko Koishikawa
- Tomokazu Sugita as Ebio (Shrimpy)
- Mamiko Noto as Spirit
- Shinichiro Miki as Stardust
- Sayumi Suzushiro as Lady Black
- Ayumu Murase as Mian Long
- Kikuko Inoue as Unilord
Masaomi Andō (Astra Lost in Space, Scum's Wish, School-Live!) is directing the series at studio 8-Bit (Blue Lock, Encouragement of Climb). Kōsaku Taniguchi is the assistant director, Yasuhiro Nakanishi is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Yūichi Tanaka is the main character designer, and Hinako Tsubakiyama is composing the music.
Other staff members include:
- Character Designers, Chief Animation Directors: Risa Takai, Akihiro Sueda
- Action Director: Tetsurō Moronuki
- CG Director: Fūma Aizawa
- Art Director: Kazuto Shimoyama
- Color Design: Maki Saitou
- Director of Photography: Masashi Uoyama (chiptune)
- Editing: Megumi Uchida (MarvyJack)
- Sound Director: Takatoshi Hamano
MindaRyn is performing the opening theme song "Shiny Girl."
Yen Press is releasing the series in English, and it describes the story:
Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!
Miki first published Shy in the Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine as a one-shot manga in January 2017, and then began serializing the manga in the same magazine in August 2019.
Sources: Shy anime's website, Comic Natalie