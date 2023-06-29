Tokyopop Launches LoveLove Romance Manga Label With 4 New Titles

The Black Cat & the Vampire , Undead , Sating the Wolf , Lullaby of the Dawn licensed

launched a new romance manga imprint named LoveLove on Wednesday. The label will publish titles from the, girls love,genres, as well as Western graphic novels. The imprint's first titles include's, Fumi Tsuyuhisa's, Troy Arukuno's, and Ichika Yuno's

LoveLove will release the first volume of Taino's The Black Cat & the Vampire ( Kishukusha no Kuroneko wa Yoru wo Shiranai ) manga on October 10. LoveLove describes the manga:

Blanc College is a prestigious all-boys boarding school where the sons of leading families from all over the world study and learn to be independent. Yuki, a freshman attending Blanc College on a scholarship, is the perfect student: at the top of his class, quiet and polite. He's a a loner, keeping others at arm's length — except Jean, the devastatingly charming Head Boy, who seems entirely immune to Yuki's aloof attitude. Their school days are peaceful until, one day, a student gets attacked, and ends up with a wound on his neck that looks suspiciously like a vampire bite! Yuki doesn't have time for this nonsense. And besides, vampires aren't even real... right?

Taino published the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Chara magazine in 2021. Tokuma Shoten published the manga's two compiled book volumes in July 2021.



Which will you find in this devastated world — love or despair? Nineteen-year-old Hikaru Asahina lost everything the day the world ended. Everything, that is, except his childhood friend Ai Kosaka, who has always taken care of him. Now the two of them, along with other survivors, struggle to stay alive in a post-apocalyptic world filled with man eating zombies. And when Ai confesses to feeling something more for Hikaru, it changes everything. After all, the more precious someone is to you, the harder it is to lose them. In a world like theirs, is something like love even possible?

LoveLove will release the first volume of Tsuyuhisa's) on October 24. LoveLove describes the manga:

Tsuyuhisa launched the manga in Tokyo Mangasha 's Cab magazine in August 2020, and ended it in 2022. Tokyo Mangasha published the manga's second volume in September 2022.



Noah, a wolf with no family, was banished from his beloved pack after presenting as an Omega. While wandering alone in a village of herbivores, he meets Henri, a rabbit who lives alone with his little brothers. In a town where carnivores are feared, Henri bravely takes Noah in and offers him a job. When Noah accidentally goes into heat, it suddenly awakens Henri's Alpha instincts. Will a world divided between carnivores and herbivores accept the relationship between a little Alpha rabbit and a big Omega wolf?

LoveLove will publish the one volume of Troy Arukuno's) manga on October 24. LoveLove describes the manga:

Arukuno published the manga in ShuCream 's from RED magazine in 2022. ShuCream published the manga's one volume in April 2022.



Night after night, Elva steps forth into the black sea, sword in hand, to drive back the creatures that surge from the waves. Elva is one of the 'kannagi,' warrior priests chosen by the divine to protect the island. With his snow-white hair, unaging youth, and black-stained limbs — proof of the corruption that gradually takes the life of every kannagi — the local people fear and shun him... at least until his path crosses with that of a boy named Alto. Enraptured by Elva's strength and lonely soul, Alto swears to serve him and free him from his cursed fate. After eight long years, Alto has grown into a capable and fearless young man, unwavering in his devotion to his kannagi. Elva had long ago resigned himself to an early death — but somehow, Alto's presence seems to be gradually healing him of the black sea's corruption...

LoveLove will publish the first volume of Ichika Yuno's) on November 14. LoveLove describes the manga:

Yuno launched the manga in ShuCream 's from RED magazine in February 2021, and it is ongoing. ShuCream published the manga's third volume in October 2022.



Source: Press release