God's Game We Play Anime Unveils Teaser, Cast, 2024 Premiere

Kadokawa unveiled a new teaser trailer, visual, cast, and 2024 premiere date for the television anime adaptation of Kei Sazane 's Kami wa Game ni Ueteiru ( God's Game We Play or literally, God is Hungry for Games) light novel series on Friday.

©2024 細音啓,智瀬といろ/KADOKAWA/神飢え製作委員会

Nobunaga Shimazaki will play Fay, while Akari Kitō will play Leoleshea.

Tatsuya Shiraishi (episode unit director for Overlord II , Overlord III ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS ( Call of the Night , Hanebado! ). NTL is in charge of the series scripts. Yoshihiro Watanabe from Frontier One is the character designer, and Gin from Busted Rose is composing the music at Pony Canyon .

© Kei Sazane, Kadokawa, Yen Press

When the gods grow bored, they decide to spice up their eternal existence by challenging all takers in an ultimate battle of wits! Of course, these deities are capricious, unfair, and incomprehensible at the best of times, so winning is virtually impossible for a mere mortal. Even so, things are bound to get interesting when a former goddess and a genius human boy team up in a bid to win the game to end all games!

is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Kadokawa published the first novel volume from author Sazane ( Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ) in January 2021 with illustrations by Toiro Tomose . The novels' sixth volume shipped on January 25, and the seventh volume will ship on July 25.

A manga adaptation by Kapiko Toriumi launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's second volume on April 21.

Source: Press release





