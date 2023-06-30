Manga UP! Adds Frontier Life with a Weird Dragon and an Errand Boy Manga in English

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service added storywriter Gingitsune Ezo and artist Nanin's Frontier Life with a Weird Dragon and an Errand Boy ( Hen na Ryū to Moto Yūsha Party Zatsuyō Gakari, Shin Tairiku de Nonbiri Slow Life ) manga in English on Saturday.

Square Enix describes the series:

And with that peace, the hero's party's handyman Theodore is out of a job.

With all the money he could ever need already tucked away, he considers retiring. But he's instead suddenly called on to investigate the New World!

En route to his new destination, he comes across and tames a slightly offbeat juvenile dragon.

And so, Theodore's life on the frontier begins! His busted trio of skills, Appraise, Craft, and Tame are all he needs in his lackadaisical cultivation efforts, surrounded by a bizarrely cute crew!