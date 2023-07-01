Animate International Reveals 3 New Boys-Love Manga Licenses

Company also details 2023 release schedule, print release for Living With Him

Animate International revealed three new boys-love manga licenses at its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday.

Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!

Title:Author(s): Gamoko TsuyuSummary: Kota is a university student who runs into bad luck wherever he goes. One day, the super- lucky Naoya saves Kota from getting hit by an oncoming car... and through some miscommunication, they start dating?!It turns out Kota's bad luck gets better around Naoya, so if having to kiss him sometimes is all it takes for his bad luck to disappear, then that's not a bad deal at all! But Kota can't help but start to seriously fall for the naturally charismatic Naoya...

Delivery Hug Therapy

Title:Author(s): Toworu MiyataSummary: Twenty-nine-year-old Kiichi Sakuraba is totally burnt out. After his best friend, who he vowed to remain single with, gets married, Kiichi is done with romance in general.On his way back from his friend's wedding, he gets blackout drunk at one of his usual haunts. When he comes to, the handsome twenty-year-old university student Nao Kijima is right there waiting for him! Thanks to this encounter, Kiichi comes to an agreement with Nao that they will meet once a week for a therapeutic hug session. Could something more spring from this arrangement…?

Maigo to Omawarisan

Title:(English title TBD)Author(s): KisukeSummary: Welcome to Ponpo Land, where humans and animals co-exist in harmony. New police officer Daifuku joined the force with dreams of fighting baddies, but he's been assigned to the relatively peaceful Lost Children's Division.Things change one day with the appearance of a “lost” kitten who's actually run away from home! When her feline father comes to pick her up, Daifuku can't help but be intrigued by the new cat in town...

The company also revealed it has plans to release Toworu Miyata's Living With Him manga in print. Additionally, the company revealed its 2023 release schedule (subject to change):

Early July: One-Week Family by yatsuhashi

Late July: Mr. Unlucky Has no Choice but to Kiss! Volume 1 by Gamoko Tsuyu

Early August: Delivery Hug Therapy by Toworu Miyata

Late August: Mr. Unlucky Has no Choice but to Kiss! Volume 2 by Gamoko Tsuyu

September: Lala's Married Life Volume 5 by Tamekō

October: Breathless Momentum Volume 4 by Zeniko Sumiya

November: Maigo to Omawarisan (English title TBD) by Kisuke

December: Cosmetic Playlover Volume 4 by Sachi Narashima

