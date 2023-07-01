News
Baten Kaitos HD Remaster Collection Releases on September 14
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game ships for Switch
Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on June 20 that it will release the Baten KaitosⅠ&ⅡHD Remaster game collection on the Nintendo Switch on September 14.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
The collection includes Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and the Baten Kaitos Origins prequel, both originally for Nintendo Gamecube. It is scheduled to launch in summer.
Monolith Soft (Xenoblade Chronicles) and tri-Crescendo developed both games. Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean originally launched for Gamecube in Japan in 2003, in North America in 2004, and in Europe in 2005. Baten Kaitos Origins debuted on Gamecube in Japan in February 2006 and in North America in September 2006.
Source: Baten KaitosⅠ&ⅡHD Remaster game's website
