Baten Kaitos HD Remaster Collection Releases on September 14

Baten KaitosⅠ&ⅡHD Remaster

announced on June 20 that it will release thegame collection on theSwitch on September 14.

The collection includes Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and the Baten Kaitos Origins prequel, both originally for Nintendo Gamecube. It is scheduled to launch in summer.

Monolith Soft ( Xenoblade Chronicles ) and tri-Crescendo developed both games. Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean originally launched for Gamecube in Japan in 2003, in North America in 2004, and in Europe in 2005. Baten Kaitos Origins debuted on Gamecube in Japan in February 2006 and in North America in September 2006.

