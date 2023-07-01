HIDIVE to Stream The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist Anime, Oshi no Ko Season 2

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!

HIDIVE announced at its Anime Expo industry panel on Saturday that it will stream The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist ( Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha ) , the new Pony Canyon anime series that will premiere in Japan on July 3.

HIDIVE also confirmed that it will stream the second seasons of the Oshi no Ko , Spy Classroom , and The Dangers in My Heart anime. This year, the company will stream the English dubs of The Dangers in My Heart season 1, KAIJI : Ultimate Survivor Third Arc, and The Eminence in Shadow season 2. The Eminence in Shadow season 2 will be HIDIVE 's first title to stream with English subtitles and English dub on the same day and date as the Japanese TV broadcast.

In the "two-way unrequited love" story of, high school student Wataru Sajō is in love with his gorgeous classmate Aika Natsukawa. Aika finds him to be a nuisance, but he dreams of her mutual love every day and continues to approach her. One day though, he suddenly wakes up from this "dream." In order to get back his sense of reality, he recognizes his position and stays away from Aika. But now for some reason Aika is completely shaken.

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on July 3 at 26:00 (effectively, July 4 at 2:00 a.m.).

The anime stars:

Kazuomi Koga ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masaru Koseki ( World’s End Harem , Demon King Daimao ) is adapting Sabamizore 's original character designs for animation. Hajime Takakuwa ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Spice and Wolf ) is the sound director. Pony Canyon is producing the music.

The anime is based on Okemaru 's Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha light novel series.