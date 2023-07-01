Manga Planet Adds Loveless, 7 More Titles

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!

Manga Planet announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it will add the following boys-love titles from Ichijinsha :

Manga Planet will also add the following titles from WWWave Corporation :

The Manga Planet and futekiya manga subscription services combined their libraries into a single service under the Manga Planet brand in spring 2023. The company will launch an Android and iOS application for the new combined service in summer 2023.

