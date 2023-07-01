News
Manga Planet Adds Loveless, 7 More Titles
Company also adds Hitorijime Boyfriend, Hitorijime My Hero, The Titan's Bride, more manga
Manga Planet announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it will add the following boys-love titles from Ichijinsha:
- Loveless volume 1 (Viz Media's 2-in-1 omnibus) by Yun Kouga
- Hitorijime Boyfriend by Memeko Arii
- Hitorijime My Hero by Memeko Arii
- His Extra-Large, Ever-So-Lovely... by Omoimi
- Sugar Dog Life by Yoriko
- The Summer With You (My Summer of You) volumes 1-2 by Nagisa Furuya
Manga Planet will also add the following titles from WWWave Corporation:
- The Titan's Bride by ITKZ
- Tonight, Shall We Exchange Husbands? by Irie Natsu
The Manga Planet and futekiya manga subscription services combined their libraries into a single service under the Manga Planet brand in spring 2023. The company will launch an Android and iOS application for the new combined service in summer 2023.
