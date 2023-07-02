×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Game Adds Nier as Playable Character, Reschedules Beta

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pre-access open beta to be held on July 27, open beta on July 29-30

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!

Cygames revealed during a Granblue Fantasy panel at Anime Expo on Sunday that Nier will be a playable character in the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising fighting game.

The game's previously delayed online beta for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be available for pre-access beta on July 27, and the general open beta on July 29 and 30. Registration begins on July 6.

The Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising game will release this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The game will include rollback netcode and crossplay between the three platforms. The game first announced the beta test for PS5 and PS4 in March.

The game will include a battle royale mode titled "Grand Bruise Legends," as well as a new "Ultimate Skills" mechanic, which Cygames describes as an "even more powerful version of Plus Skills." Additionally, the game will include a new Dash Attack and Triple Attack mechanic. The game will feature the 24 playable characters from the previous fighting game, as well as new characters and stages, new story content, enhanced graphics, and an online lobby. New characters include Anila and Siegfried.

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.

Source: Granblue Fantasy Versus franchise's Twitter account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives