Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Game Adds Nier as Playable Character, Reschedules Beta

Pre-access open beta to be held on July 27, open beta on July 29-30

Cygames revealed during a Granblue Fantasy panel at Anime Expo on Sunday that Nier will be a playable character in the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising fighting game.

Nier summons the primal beast Death to fight alongside her. Input Death's skills in succession and watch as they activate in order. But be careful, as this costs Love's Redemption, a resource that causes Death to become temporarily inactive once exhausted.#GBVS #GBVSR #AX2023 pic.twitter.com/wiRxkJITeA — グランブルーファンタジー ヴァーサス (@gbvs_official) July 3, 2023

The game's previously delayed online beta for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be available for pre-access beta on July 27, and the general open beta on July 29 and 30. Registration begins on July 6.

The GBVSR Beta is coming to PS5™ and PS4® at the end of this month!



We'll be holding a closed pre-access beta followed by an open beta for anyone to play! Sign up for the pre-access beta will begin on July 6th!#GBVS #GBVSR #AX2023 pic.twitter.com/dOtkEhNCG2 — グランブルーファンタジー ヴァーサス (@gbvs_official) July 3, 2023

The Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising game will release this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam . The game will include rollback netcode and crossplay between the three platforms. The game first announced the beta test for PS5 and PS4 in March.

The game will include a battle royale mode titled "Grand Bruise Legends," as well as a new "Ultimate Skills" mechanic, which Cygames describes as an "even more powerful version of Plus Skills." Additionally, the game will include a new Dash Attack and Triple Attack mechanic. The game will feature the 24 playable characters from the previous fighting game, as well as new characters and stages, new story content, enhanced graphics, and an online lobby. New characters include Anila and Siegfried.

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.