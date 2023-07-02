My Hero Ultra Rumble Game Reveals Fall Release

Battle royale game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

My Hero Ultra Rumble

The official website for'sin Japan) battle royale-style action game revealed last Thursday that the game will release this fall.

The free-to-play game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment is developing the game.

The game launched an open beta test on May 25, and ended it on June 2.

The game will center on eight teams of three players each battling it out in each match. Characters in the game will use their Quirks to do battle. Bandai Namco Entertainment will make costumes and skins available for the characters.

The latest game in the franchise is My Hero One's Justice 2 , which launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Steam in March 2020. The first My Hero One's Justice game shipped for Switch and PS4 in Japan in August 2018, and then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC in Europe and the Americas in October 2018.

Source: My Hero Ultra Rumble game's website





