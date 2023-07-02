S. California Hotel Workers Union States Strike Will Start 'At Any Moment'

Hotel workers ask congoers not to cross picket lines at hotels including JW Marriott where some AX panels are held

Handouts given to Anime Expo congoers at the event on Saturday regarding a possible hotel workers strike stated that hotel workers will go on strike "at any moment," and asked congoers to not cross picket lines at hotels.

CNN reported on Friday that the employees would start striking early on Saturday. One of the hotels included in the strike is JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE, where some panels are being held at Anime Expo this weekend.

One strike worker told ANN they did not know when the workers will go on strike, but stated they expect to do so during Anime Expo . That person added the union is asking congoers not to attend any panels at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE during the event, as that hotel is the strikers' "biggest focus."

UNITE HERE Local 11, Southern California's largest hospitality union, did reach a deal on Wednesday with the largest hotel employer, Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites. That hotel will not be affected in the strike.

The union had announced on its website on June 9 that its members have voted to authorize a strike at dozens of hotels "as early as July 4th weekend" if an agreement is not reached. The union stated it was calling for a strike amongst 15,000 workers, which would make it "the largest hotel worker strike in modern US industry."

This year's Anime Expo is taking place in Los Angeles on July 1-4.