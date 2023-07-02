Undead Unluck Anime's 2nd Trailer Highlights Bloodsoaked Action

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!

TMS Entertainment unveiled the second teaser trailer for the television anime of Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck manga on Monday, after debuting the trailer at Anime Expo on Sunday. The trailer highlights the anime's bloodsoaked action scenes with Andy.

© 戸塚慶文／集英社・アンデッドアンラック製作委員会

TMS Entertainment

What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for.

describes the anime:

The anime will premiere on Hulu in October. TMS Entertainment and Bang Zoom! Studios also hold open auditions for a role in the English dub for the anime at Anime Expo on Tuesday.

The anime reunites the main staff of the Fire Force anime. Yuki Yase is directing the anime at david production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ). Hideyuki Morioka is designing the characters for animation, and Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is producing and planning the anime.

The anime will star Moe Kahara as Fuuko Izumo, Yūichi Nakamura as Andy, Kenji Nomura as Void, and Natsuki Hanae as Shen.

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and began publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) in August 2020.