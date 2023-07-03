News
Crunchyroll Adds One Piece Anime's English Dub
posted on by Alex Mateo
1st 976 English-dubbed episodes begin streaming on Wednesday
Crunchyroll announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Monday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the One Piece anime on Wednesday in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The first 976 episodes of the English dub will stream on Crunchyroll on that day. New episodes will stream on Crunchyroll as they are produced.
Toei Animation and Crunchyroll screened the world premiere of the One Piece anime's 1,000th English-dubbed episode at Anime Expo on Sunday.
The ongoing anime adaptation premiered in 1999. Funimation's English dub for the series launched in 2007.
The 1,000th episode of One Piece originally aired in November 2021.
Bandai Namco Entertainment, Shueisha, and Toei Animation will once again hold "One Piece Day," a two-day event commemorating the anniversary of the debut of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga. The event will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center on July 21 and 22, with a live stream on YouTube worldwide.
