Denpa, Kuma License Holiday Junction, Qualia Under the Snow Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Denpa announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Monday that it has licensed Keigo Shinzō's Holiday Junction manga. In addition, it announced that publisher Kuma has licensed Kanna Kii's Qualia Under the Snow, Nonono Yamada's Spread Your Wings and Fly, and Noriko Kihara's Even if There's No Rainbow Tomorrow manga.
Holiday Junction (Kyūjitsu Junction) is Shinzō's collection of short manga. The book contains seven one-shot manga. Shogakukan shipped the book in Japan in July 2016.
Seaside Stranger is Kii's debut work as a manga creator, and it ran in Shodensha's on BLUE magazine in 2013. Seven Seas licensed the manga, and also licensed the sequel Seaside Stranger: Harukaze no Étranger (Seven Seas releases the manga as a single series under the Seaside Stranger title). Seven Seas released the fifth volume in December 2022.
Kii also drew the character designs for the 2021 anime film Sing a Bit of Harmony.
The manga centers on Chikara, a university student who has been dedicated to studying aviation due to a dream he has had since childhood to make people fly. When he accidentally sneaks a peek at the room of Satomi, a transfer student who is smart and has perfect looks, he sees Satomi in a private moment, and also sees the strange tattoo that Satomi has on his back.
The manga's story follows gay drag queen Whip, who has a daily routine of idly chatting in a chat app with a user named "Insomniac Salaryman" and listening to their grumbling. Whip develops some light romantic feelings for this person that he has never seen, but dismisses it as a romance that will never happen.
futekiya previously published Kihara's The Dog will not Give Up Unrequited Love (Ichizu na Inu wa Akiramenai) manga.
