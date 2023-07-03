Denpa, Kuma License Holiday Junction, Qualia Under the Snow Manga

Kuma also licenses Spread Your Wings and Fly , Even if There's No Rainbow Tomorrow manga

© Keigo Shinzō, Shogakukan

Holiday Junction

Qualia Under the Snow

Spread Your Wings and Fly

Even if There's No Rainbow Tomorrow

announced during its panel aton Monday that it has licensed'smanga. In addition, it announced that publisher Kuma has licensed's, Nonono Yamada's, and Noriko Kihara'smanga.

Holiday Junction ( Kyūjitsu Junction ) is Shinzō's collection of short manga. The book contains seven one-shot manga. Shogakukan shipped the book in Japan in July 2016.



© Kanna Kii, Taiyo Tosho

Qualia Under the Snow

Yuki no Shita no Qualia

Craft

Kii launched the) manga in Taiyo Tosho'smagazine in January 2014, and ended it in January 2016. Taiyo Tosho published the manga's one compiled book volume in April 2016.

Seaside Stranger is Kii's debut work as a manga creator, and it ran in Shodensha 's on BLUE magazine in 2013. Seven Seas licensed the manga, and also licensed the sequel Seaside Stranger: Harukaze no Étranger ( Seven Seas releases the manga as a single series under the Seaside Stranger title). Seven Seas released the fifth volume in December 2022.

Kii also drew the character designs for the 2021 anime film Sing a Bit of Harmony .



© Nonono Yamada, Shinshokan

Spread Your Wings and Fly

Te o Nobashitara, Tsubasa

Cheri+

Shinshokan

Yamada published the) manga in'smagazine in 2021.published the manga's one volume in November 2021.

The manga centers on Chikara, a university student who has been dedicated to studying aviation due to a dream he has had since childhood to make people fly. When he accidentally sneaks a peek at the room of Satomi, a transfer student who is smart and has perfect looks, he sees Satomi in a private moment, and also sees the strange tattoo that Satomi has on his back.



© Noriko Kihara, Shinshokan

Even if There's No Rainbow Tomorrow

Ashita Niji ga Denakute mo

Shodensha

on BLUE

Shodensha

Kihara published) in'smagazine in 2021.published the manga's one volume in November 2021.

The manga's story follows gay drag queen Whip, who has a daily routine of idly chatting in a chat app with a user named "Insomniac Salaryman" and listening to their grumbling. Whip develops some light romantic feelings for this person that he has never seen, but dismisses it as a romance that will never happen.

futekiya previously published Kihara's The Dog will not Give Up Unrequited Love ( Ichizu na Inu wa Akiramenai ) manga.



