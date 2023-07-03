KamiErabi GOD.App Anime's Trailer Teases Story

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!

Fuji TV began streaming a new teaser trailer for it and Yokō Tarō 's KamiErabi GOD.app original television anime on Monday, after premiering the video at Anime Expo on Sunday. The video teases the story, showing a "fetish x battle royale game" between god candidates named "Influencers."

The anime will premiere on'sblock in October.will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.

The tagline reads, "God, the world today is also going crazy."

Hiroyuki Seshita ( Knights of Sidonia ) is directing the anime at UNEND . JIN ( Kagerou Project ) is writing the script and is in charge of series composition. Atsushi Ohkubo ( Fire Force , Soul Eater ) is designing the characters. MONACA ( NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a ) is composing the music.

