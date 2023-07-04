×
News
Anime Expo Returns on July 4-7, 2024 in Los Angeles

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
anime expo chibi also returns on November 11-12, 2023

The staff of Anime Expo revealed on a banner and during the closing ceremony for Anime Expo 2023 on Tuesday that the event will return to Los Angeles on July 4-7, 2024.

08f09a06-01a9-446d-88f9-230335e546d2b.png
© Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation 2023. All rights reserved.

Anime Expo was held on July 1-4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The smaller anime expo chibi convention will also return to Ontario, California on November 11-12.

Source: AX 2023 closing ceremony

