The Great Cleric Anime's New Promo Video Previews Nasuo☆'s Opening Song

The official website for the anime of Broccoli Lion 's Seija Musō: Salaryman, Isekai de Ikiru Tame ni Ayumu Michi ( The Great Cleric ~The Path a Salaryman Must Walk to Survive in a Fantasy World~) novels revealed a new promotional video on Tuesday, just before its premiere on July 6. The video previews the opening theme song "Bagu-chan" by Nasuo☆ .

© 秋風緋色・ブロッコリーライオン・講談社／聖者無双製作委員会

The anime will premiere and stream in advance exclusively on July 6 on, at 2:00 a.m. JST (effectively July 7). The anime will then start airing onon July 13 at 1:28 a.m. JST (effectively July 14). The anime will then air onandchannels on July 14, onon July 21, and onon July 22. The anime will start streaming on other streaming services in Japan on July 14.

The anime stars: (name romanizations not confirmed)

Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs under the title The Great Cleric .

Masato Tamagawa ( The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts . Keiichirō Ōchi ( Peach Boy Riverside ) is in charge of series composition. Guonian Wang ( Prince of Stride: Alternative ) is designing the characters. Nasuo☆ is performing the opening theme song "Bagu-chan" and Yuki Nakashima is performing the ending theme song "A New Day."

Vertical licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The manga based on the hit light novel series (Japanese title: Seija Musō ), about an ordinary salaryman who cheats death and now must find his way in another world—as a great healer.

The manga is based on Broccoli Lion 's Seija Musō: Salaryman, Isekai de Ikiru Tame ni Ayumu Michi ( The Great Cleric ~The Path a Salaryman Must Walk to Survive in a Fantasy World~) novels. Broccoli Lion began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2015. Micro Magazine began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by sime in August 2016.

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novels in English. Hiiro Akikaze launched an ongoing manga in 2017, and Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.



