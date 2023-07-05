Avex Pictures Establishes New Company to Handle Animation Business

© avex

Media companyannounced a major reorganization of the company on Tuesday, which will include the establishment of a new animation business company, Avex Animation Labels on August 1.

Currently, Avex is a holding company bundling major group companies such as avex entertainment , Avex Pictures , and Avex Digital. The company's new organization will establish two intermediate holding companies to bundle the music business and video business.

Avex Pictures will be the video business' intermediate holding company. Avex Animation Labels and Avex Film Labels will now supervise the animation and live-action businesses respectively, which was previously handled by Avex Pictures . Hideo Katsumata will continue to serve as CEO of Avex Pictures . The two new companies will be established on August 1, with a capital of 100 million yen (about US$693,000).

Ryō Ōyama, who serves as Avex Pictures ' executive officer, will be Avex Animation Labels' representative director. Tomokazu Iizumi will be the director, and Atsuhiko Miyakoshi will be the new company's executive officer.

Avex Film Labels' representative director will be Nobuhiro Maeno , who is also the director of Avex Pictures , and Tsuyoshi Nishiyama will be the executive officer.

avex entertainment will be the intermediate holding company for the music business. The existing Avex Management , along with newly established operating companies Avex Music Creative , Avex Live Creative, and Avex Alliance & Partners will be its subsidiaries.