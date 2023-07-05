Otakon Hosts Director Takaharu Ozaki, Studio Shaft's Kazuya Shiotsuki, TBS Sparkle Producer Junichiro Tanaka, More Guests

©萩原一至/集英社・BASTARD!! 製作委員会

The staff of2023 announced over the past week that the event will host the following guests:

Otakon 2023 is scheduled for July 28-30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. This year's event will also host manga artist Kyoko Aiba, also Macross artist Hidetaka Tenjin and Macross anime director and mechanical designer Shoji Kawamori . It will also host composer Ryū Kawamura . Other guests include voice actress Junko Iwao , mechanical designer and director Shinji Aramaki , composer Yasuharu Takanashi , composer Shota Nakama , and rock ensemble -yaiba- , who will perform. Voice actress and author Haruna Ikezawa will attend the event as a guest. Producers and a CG director from Orange will also attend the event as well as animators and artists from Maho Film . The convention staff recently announced that the president of Studio Trigger and several animators from the company will attend as well.

The event announced its COVID-19 policy for this year's event on March 3. The policy says that masks and proof of vaccination are no longer mandatory for attendees of the event in alignment with "local and federal guidance."



Source: Press releases