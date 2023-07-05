Pokémon Horizons: The Series Anime Gets New Comedy Manga Spinoff

Also: Kahori Orito's Pocket Monster ~Liko no Takaramono~ manga ends

Pocket Monster ~Yorimichi Volteccers!!~

The August issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that Rikka Kise will launch a new manga based on the newanime, titled~Detouring Volt Tacklers!!~), in the magazine's next issue on August 3. The manga will be a comedy manga.

Kahori Orito also revealed on their Twitter account on Monday that the same issue published the final chapter of their Pocket Monster ~Liko no Takaramono~ (Pocket Monster ~Liko's Treasure~) manga. The manga launched on May 2 earlier this year.

The anime premiered on April 14 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. The Pokémon Company previously stated in an English press release that the anime will premiere in 2023 "and beyond."

The anime follows completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and also the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime also features the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who will battle alongside Liko and Roy.