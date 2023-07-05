×
Sakura Wars Game Creator, Character Designer Reunite for Tokyo Wars Title

posted on by Alex Mateo & Rafael Antonio Pineda
Blockchain-based game developer CRETA, Ouji Hiroi, Kousuke Fujishima, Hitoshi Sakimoto work on new game

tokyotaisen
©CRETA
Blockchain-based game developer CRETA announced at a presentation on December 12 that it is developing a new game titled Tokyo Taisen - Hana to Sakura (Tokyo Wars - Flowers and Cherry Blossoms), originally drafted by Sakura Wars franchise creator Ouji Hiroi. CRETA then unveiled on Wednesday that Kousuke Fujishima (Sakura Wars, Tales of...) is reuniting with Hiroi as the character designer and Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII) is composing the new title.

CRETA did not reveal a release date or platforms, but it plans to announce more information by the end of the year.

When journalists asked a CRETA representative if it was OK to state that Hiroi was attached to the project, the representative simply said he could not say anything, but that the personnel gathered at the event was a hint.

CRETA was founded in 2021, and it develops blockchain-based and NFT-based games.

Sega released the Shin Sakura Taisen game for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in December 2019. Sega of America released the game under the title Sakura Wars in the West in April 2020. The television anime adaptation of the game premiered in April 2020. Koyori Noguchi launched a manga adaptation of the game in September 2019. The manga ended with its third volume in July 2020.

Aside from Sakura Wars, Hiroi is also known for being the creator of the Between the Sky and Sea multimedia project, which included a 2018 television anime. Hiroi is also the creator of the takt op. multimedia project, which included the takt op. Destiny television anime in October 2021, and the takt op. Unmei wa Akaki Senritsu no Machi o smartphone game launching on June 28.

Source: Game Watch via Hachima Kikо̄

