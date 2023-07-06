Bakuon!!'s Taiwan Spinoff Manga Ends on August 1

Spinoff manga about original manga's characters' trip to Taiwan launched in 2019

© Mimana Orimoto, Guiya Ōta, Akita Shoten

The August issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday thatand'sTaiwan Arc), the spinoff manga of Orimoto'smotorcycle manga, will end in the magazine's next issue on August 1.

The spinoff manga features the original manga's characters heading to Taiwan to introduce the country's tourist spots and cuisine. The characters travel there after Hane sees a motorcycle that was made in Taiwan.

Bakuon!! Taiwan-hen launched in Bessatsu Young Champion in November 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's third compiled book volume in October 2022.

Orimoto ( Mahou Shoujo Neko X , Maid in Japan ) launched the original Bakuon!! manga series in Young Champion Retsu magazine in February 2011. Akita Shoten published the manga's 13th compiled book volume in October 2019. A 12-episode television anime adaptation premiered in April 2016. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and Crunchyroll and The Anime Network streamed the series.

Bakuon!! got two spinoff manga in 2018. The first spinoff manga by Yasuhiro Makino is titled Bakuon!! - Amano Onsa no Nikoichi!! Hanjōki ( Bakuon!! - A Record of Onsa Amano's Thriving Jury Rigging). It centers on the character Onsa Amano, and it launched in Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website in April 2018. The second spinoff manga by Akira Aoi is titled Bakuon!! - Suzunoki Rin no Yabō ( Bakuon!! - Rin Suzunoki's Ambition). It launched in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in May 2018.