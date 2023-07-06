News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 19-25
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Final Fantasy XVI debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Final Fantasy XVI
|Square Enix
|June 22
|336,027
|336,027
|2
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|25,155
|1,697,225
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,066
|5,344,544
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,166
|3,171,606
|5
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|6,156
|1,107,323
|6
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,901
|5,058,457
|7
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|4,597
|4,043,435
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,282
|5,219,828
|9
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|4,231
|3,405,063
|10
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,531
|2,216,142
|11
|PS5
|Street Fighter 6
|CAPCOM
|June 2
|3,455
|37,085
|12
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|3,123
|451,178
|13
|PS4
|Street Fighter 6
|CAPCOM
|June 2
|3,078
|25,384
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,009
|7,483,202
|15
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,995
|1,250,707
|16
|PS5
|Diablo IV
|Blizzard Entertainment
|June 6
|2,539
|31,816
|17
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|1,991
|1,131,136
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|1,736
|1,161,089
|19
|NSw
|Front Mission 1st: Remake
|Rainy Frog
|June 15
|1,702
|6,593
|20
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|1,699
|2,885,784
Source: Famitsu