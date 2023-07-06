×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 19-25

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Final Fantasy XVI debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: June 19-25

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Square Enix June 22 336,027 336,027
2 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 25,155 1,697,225
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,066 5,344,544
4 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,166 3,171,606
5 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 6,156 1,107,323
6 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,901 5,058,457
7 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 4,597 4,043,435
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,282 5,219,828
9 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 4,231 3,405,063
10 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,531 2,216,142
11 PS5 Street Fighter 6 CAPCOM June 2 3,455 37,085
12 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 3,123 451,178
13 PS4 Street Fighter 6 CAPCOM June 2 3,078 25,384
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,009 7,483,202
15 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,995 1,250,707
16 PS5 Diablo IV Blizzard Entertainment June 6 2,539 31,816
17 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 1,991 1,131,136
18 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 1,736 1,161,089
19 NSw Front Mission 1st: Remake Rainy Frog June 15 1,702 6,593
20 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 1,699 2,885,784

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 12-18
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives