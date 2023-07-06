Kotoko Ichi's Kaoru Watashi ni Kiss Shite. Manga Ends on August 3

Manga launched in March 2022

Kaoru Watashi ni Kiss Shite.

The August issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that'smanga will end in the magazine's next issue on August 3.

The manga centers on a girl who has a secret crush on her upperclassman, who one day tells her that she smells nice. She later finds out that her upperclassman is training to be a perfumer, and their relationship becomes closer and more dangerous.

Ichi launched the manga in Nakayoshi in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on May 12.

Ichi launched the Senya no Kiss de Kimi wo Koroshite (I'll Kill You With a Thousand Night's Kisses) manga in Kadokawa 's Asuka magazine in September 2021.

Ichi and Hana Kagami ended their Stellar Witch LIP☆S ( Majo Kaitō LIP☆S ) manga in June 2021. They launched the manga in Nakayoshi in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in July 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is digitally publishing the manga in English.