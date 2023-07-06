Kuroha's Datenshi-ron Manga to End in 3rd Volume

Comedy manga about fallen angel launched in September 2022

© Kuroha, Shueisha

Datenshi-ron

The August issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that's) manga will end in its third compiled book volume.

Kuroha launched the manga in Jump SQ. magazine in September 2022. Shueisha published the manga's first volume on February 3, and will publish the second volume on August 4.

The comedy manga centers on a fallen angel named Mimiel, who lost one of her wings. Ren, the human who witnessed Mimiel's fall to Earth, decides to let her live with him.

Kuroha launched the Kitakubu Katsudō Kiroku ( Chronicles of the Going Home Club ) manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in August 2011, and ended it with its fifth volume in July 2014.

An anime adaptation premiered in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. NIS America licensed the series, and released it on home video in North America in March 2015.