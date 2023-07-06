Nuverse Announces Bleach: Soul Resonance 3D Action Mobile Game

Announcement trailer streamed

Nuverse ( Marvel Snap , One Piece : Blood Routes ) announced on Thursday that it is developing a 3D action mobile game based on Tite Kubo 's Bleach series titled Bleach : Soul Resonance . The company streamed an announcement trailer:

In the game, players control Ichigo Kurosaki through the story of the series. Players can find unique Zanpakuto weapons, and build bonds between characters to enhance their strategy in battles. The game's visuals incorporate the style of the new Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime with cel shading rendered graphics.

KLab 's Bleach : Brave Souls game launched on PlayStation 4 in over 148 countries and regions around the world in March 2022, after a delay from its originally scheduled 2021 release. KLab launched the action role-playing game for iOS and Android devices in Japan in July 2015 and worldwide in January 2016. The game is free-to-play with in-app purchases.

Other smartphone games in the Bleach franchise include Bleach : Immortal Soul , Bleach : Paradise Lost, BLEACH Kyo・Kai-Tamashinokakusei: Shinigami (Bleach: Boundary Awakened Souls - Shinigami), and Bleach : Soul Rising , which launched in March 2020, September 2017, November 2018, and September 2020, respectively.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

The anime will return for its second part and premiere in Japan on Saturday at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT). The second part will premiere in the United States, Latin America, and in select other countries internationally on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. EDT. The anime will be available with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles.

The show premiered in October 2022 in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, and is streaming on 20+ services in Japan, including Hulu and Disney+ .

Kubo launched Bleach in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001, and ended it in August 2016. Viz Media published the manga in North America digitally in English as Shueisha published new chapters in Japan. Viz Media also published the manga in print. The manga has 130 million copies in circulation.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that ran for 366 episodes from 2004 to 2012. Viz Media obtained the television and home video rights to the anime in 2006. The series premiered with an English dub in Cartoon Network 's Adult Swim that same year, and eventually aired all the episodes by 2014.

The anime franchise also includes four films and two OVAs. Additionally, the franchise has also inspired video games, novels, stage plays, and a live-action film that opened in July 2018.

