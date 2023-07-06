Silent Hope RPG's Opening Anime Video Previews Theme Song, Animation by A-1 Pictures

Marvelous began streaming the opening anime video for its Silent Hope ( Frederica ) role-playing game on Wednesday. A-1 Pictures animated the opening anime. Rock band Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai perform the theme song "Division":

Marvelous and XSEED Games are releasing the game in Japan on September 28 for the Switch, in the West on October 3 for the Switch, and on PC via Steam on October 3 (October 4 in Japan).

XSEED Games describes the game:

Explore, fight, and create items to grow stronger as seven distinct heroes in the tragic world of Silent Hope . This isometric dungeon-crawler harkens back to the glory days of action RPGs but with a modern flair. Guided by The Princess, you'll delve into The Abyss and learn the mysteries of this now-ruined kingdom. Travel between The Abyss and Base Camp as your heroes grow stronger. Comb the dangerous floors below to collect treasures and materials, then return to your sanctuary to create new items to aid in your quest. Equip yourself with gear you've made to take down the throngs of fearsome foes that await you in the treacherous void. What hope is there in a world without words? You.

Silent Hope takes place in the same world as Marvelous' Rune Factory series.

