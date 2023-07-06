Terraformars' Kenichi Tachibana Ends Gigantis Manga

© Kenichi Tachibana, Takayuki Yamamoto, Yōichi Komori, Shueisha

G- Gigantis

This year's 15th issue of'smagazine published on Wednesday the final chapter of'smanga, based on thenovel by author

The "epic science-fiction" story centers on a mysterious creature that attacks a peaceful remote island.

Tachibana launched the manga in Grand Jump in August 2021, with Takayuki Yamamoto in charge of story composition. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2021. The manga's fifth and final volume will ship on August 18.

Komori's G- Gigantis novel launched in May 2019.

Yū Sasuga and Tachibana launched the Terraformars manga in 2011. The manga went on an indefinite hiatus beginning in December 2018, due to Sasuga's recovery from recent health issues. Shueisha shipped the manga's 22nd volume in November 2018 with a bundled anime DVD. Viz Media is releasing the manga in North America, and shipped the manga's 22nd volume in December 2019, and the 21st volume in July 2019 with an anime DVD adapting the manga's Earth arc.

The first 13-episode television anime series adapting the Annex 1 arc of the manga premiered in September 2014, while the Terraformars Revenge sequel television anime premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired in Japan. The manga also inspired a two-episode OVA series that adapted the manga's Bugs 2 arc in 2014. The episodes shipped with the manga's 10th and 11th volumes.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in April 2016.