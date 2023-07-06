The Fable: The Second Contact Manga Ends on July 10

© Katsuhisa Minami, Kodansha

This year's 31st issue of'srevealed on Monday that'smanga will end in its next chapter in the 32nd issue on July 10. The magazine also teased an "important announcement" for the manga in the 32nd issue.

Minami launched the manga as a sequel to his The Fable manga in July 2021. The new manga serves as the "second part" to the overall manga franchise . Kodansha will release the manga's eighth volume on August 4.

Minami launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2014, and ended the series in November 2019. The manga has 22 volumes. The series won Best General Manga at the 41st annual Kodansha awards in 2017.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original manga in English, and it describes the series:

When you're the infamous "genius killer" hitman The Fable, many things come easy. Being a normal person, however, isn't one of them. In fact, being told that he can't kill anyone for a while may just be the hardest job he's ever taken...

The original manga inspired two live-action films, which opened in Japan in June 2019 and June 2021, respectively.