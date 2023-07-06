The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Anime's Video Reveals Theme Songs

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Kotei Kobayashi 's The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess ( Hikikomari Kyūketsuki no Monmon ) light novels unveiled the first promotional video and visual for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals and previews the anime's ending theme song "Nemurenai feat. Kusunoki Tomori" by MIMiNARI .

In addition, the site revealed that fripSide will perform the anime's opening theme song "Red Liberation."

The anime will premiere in October.

The anime stars:

Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Wave, Listen to Me! , Fire Force ) is directing the series at project No.9 . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door ) is handling series composition. Tomoyuki Shimoya ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters. Gō Shiina ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ) is composing the music.

Yen Press licensed the novels, and it describes the story:

Shut-in vampire Terakomari, or Komari for short, awakens from her slumber to find she's been promoted to a commander of the army! The thing is, though, her new squad has a reputation for being violently insubordinate. And although Komari was born to a prestigious vampire family, her hatred of blood has made her the picture of mediocrity-scrawny, uncoordinated, and inept at magic. With the odds stacked against her, will the help of her trusty maid be enough for this recluse to blunder her way to success?

Kobayashi published the first light novel volume with illustrations by riichu in January 2020. The 11th volume shipped on May 12.

Original artist riichu launched a manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine in December 2021. Square Enix published the manga's second volume on January 25.