A Silent Voice Manga Gets Stage Musical in October

© Yoshitoki Ōima, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Koe no Katachi

revealed on Friday that's) manga is inspiring a stage musical that will run at the Sunshine Theatre in Tokyo on October 4 to 8.

Kyōichi Itagaki is directing, scripting, and choreographing the musical, while Mako Kuwabara is writing and performing the music. Rena Yamazaki is playing the role of Shōko Nishimiya, while Taisei Shima is playing Shōya Ishida.

Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English, and describes the manga:

Shoya is a bully. When Shoko, a girl who can't hear, enters his elementary school class, she becomes their favorite target, and Shoya and his friends goad each other into devising new tortures for her. But the children's cruelty goes too far. Shoko is forced to leave the school, and Shoya ends up shouldering all the blame. Six years later, the two meet again. Can Shoya make up for his past mistakes, or is it too late?

The manga began as a one-shot that Ōima published in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2011. She then turned it into a full story with the launch of a serialization in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2013. The series ended in November 2014. Kodansha published seven compiled book volumes for the manga.

Naoko Yamada and Kyoto Animation adapted the manga into an anime film that opened in September 2016. The film earned 2.3 billion yen in Japan, and was the 19th highest-grossing film released in Japan in 2016. Eleven Arts first screened the film in the United States in October 2017, and rescreened the film in January 2019. Eleven Arts most recently rescreened the film in October 2022 in honor of its fifth anniversary.

Eleven Arts released a limited edition Blu-ray Disc for the film in November 2019. The regular edition of the film shipped in North America in April 2019.

Source: Comic Natalie