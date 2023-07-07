Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Anime's 2nd Half to Debut in April 2024

1st half of new season premiered on July 2

The official website for, the second season of theanime, revealed on Friday that the anime will air for two(two quarters of a year). The first half is airing from July to September, and the second half will air from April to June, 2024. The season will have a total of 25 episodes.

The first half premiered on Tokyo MX on July 2 before airing on other networks. Crunchyroll is streaming the new season as it airs.

Hiroki Hirano ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation assistant director) is replacing Manabu Okamoto as the director at Studio Bind . Toshiya Ono ( 86 , Gatchaman Crowds , Land of the Lustrous , The Promised Neverland is also replacing Okamoto as the series script supervisor. Sanae Shimada ( Photo Kano , UTOPA ) is the new character designer.

Masakazu Miyake returns as the sole art director listed, and Makiko Doi returns as the sole color key artist listed. The returning staff also includes compositing director of photography Shinji Tonsho , editor Akinori Mishima , sound director Jin Aketagawa , sound effects artist Tsutomu Ueno , and musical composer Yoshiaki Fujisawa . EGG FIRM is producing. LONGMAN performs the opening theme song "spiral," and Yuiko Ōhara performs the ending theme song "Musubime" (Knot).

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both Rifujin na Magonote 's original main light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga. Seven Seas describes the "epic and influential fantasy" story of the original novels:

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

Rifujin na Magonote initially serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2012 to 2015. Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint then began publishing a print version in 2014. The 26th volume shipped in November 2022.

The first part of the novels' first anime adaptation premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered in October 2021, after a delay from that July. Funimation streamed the season. Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming the anime, including the unaired side-story original video anime ( OVA ) episode "Eris the Goblin Slayer."

