Hulu Adds Digimon Adventure:, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Dragon Ball Z Kai Anime

Hulu is listing on its website that it has added the Digimon Adventure: anime, the new anime of Riku Sanjō and Kōji Inada 's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai ( Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ) manga, and the Dragon Ball Z Kai television anime on July 1 with an English dub . Hulu also added episodes 458-517 of One Piece with its English dub .

Digimon Adventure:

premiered in Japan in April 2020 and aired for 67 episodes. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime takes place in 2020 and features an all-new story centering on Taichi Yagami when he is in his fifth year in elementary school. His partner is Agumon. The story begins in Tokyo when a large-scale network malfunction occurs. Taichi is preparing for his weekend summer camping trip when the incident happens. Taichi's mother and his younger sister Hikari get stuck on a train that won't stop moving, and Taichi heads to Shibuya in order to help them. However, on his way there, he encounters a strange phenomenon that sweeps him up into the Digital World along with the other DigiDestined.

Masato Mitsuka ( Digimon Fusion episode director) served as series director at Toei Animation . Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Inazuma Eleven , Pokémon , One Piece , Beyblade Burst ) supervised the series scripts, and Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returned from Digimon Adventure to design the characters. Akihiro Asanuma ( Digimon: Data Squad ) was the chief animation director. Ryouka Kinoshita ( Little Witch Academia series, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) was the art director, and Toshiki Amada ( Fire Force , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) was in charge of art setting. Hanae Matsuki , Naoko Sagawa , and Hiroyuki Sakurada were the producers.



Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

Crunchyroll

Hulu

The Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai anime premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's 100th and final episode aired in October 2022.

In the story, after the defeat of the demon lord Hadlar, all of the monsters were unleashed from his evil will and moved to the island of Delmurin to live in peace. Dai is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by the kindly monster Brass, Dai's dream is to grow up to be a hero. He gets to become one when Hadlar is resurrected and the previous hero, Avan, comes to train Dai to help in the battle. But Hadlar, announcing that he now works for an even more powerful demon lord, comes to kill Avan. To save his students, Avan uses a Self-Sacrifice spell to attack, but is unable to defeat Hadlar. When it seems that Dai and Avan's other student Pop are doomed, a mark appears on Dai's forehead and he suddenly gains super powers and is able to fend off Hadlar. The two students then go off on a journey to avenge Avan and bring peace back to the world.

Kazuya Karasawa ( Dragon Ball Super episode director, Dragon Ball Super: Broly storyboards) served as series director at Toei Animation . Katsuhiko Chiba ( Rune Soldier , Baby Steps , Tiger Mask W ) supervised the series' scripts. Emiko Miyamoto ( Maho Girls Precure! ) designed the characters. Ayaka Fujii ( Studio Pablo ) was the art director. Yuki Hayashi composed the music. Aya Mori was in charge of color design. Dragon Quest series director Yuji Horii was credited for supervising the original manga. Toei Animation produced the anime, which was a hybrid of CG and 2D animation.



Dragon Ball Z Kai

Dragon Ball Kai

Dragon Ball Z Kai

Dragon Ball Z Kai (known as Dragon Ball Kai in Japan) condenses the 1989-1996 Dragon Ball Z anime series to more closely follow Akira Toriyama's manga. The series features digital high-definition remastering, a re-recorded soundtrack, and select scenes updated with new effects or re-animated footage. The 2009-2011 run of Dragon Ball Z Kai covered from the Saiyan Saga to the Android Cell Saga. The series' second run began in April 2014, and covered the World Tournament Saga, Majin Buu Saga, and Evil Buu Saga.

