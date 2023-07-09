Katsuhisa Minami's The Fable Manga Gets TV Anime

This year's 32nd issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Katsuhisa Minami 's The Fable manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation.

© 南勝久・講談社／アニメ「ザ・ファブル」製作委員会

Ryousuke Takahashi ( Armored Trooper Votoms , Phoenix , Ozma ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions . Sci-fi writer Yūya Takashima is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Mayumi Morita ( Black Jack , Vampire Knight ) is also writing the scripts. Character designers include Hisama Kinoshita , Saki Hasegawa , and Junichi Hayama .

Minami launched the original manga in'sin November 2014, and ended the series in November 2019. The manga has 22 volumes. The series won Best General Manga at the 41st annualawards in 2017.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original manga in English, and it describes the series:

When you're the infamous "genius killer" hitman The Fable, many things come easy. Being a normal person, however, isn't one of them. In fact, being told that he can't kill anyone for a while may just be the hardest job he's ever taken...

The original manga inspired two live-action films, which opened in Japan in June 2019 and June 2021, respectively.

Minami launched the The Fable: The Second Contact manga as a sequel to The Fable in July 2021. The manga ended its serialization on Monday. The manga serves as the "second part" to the overall manga franchise. Kodansha will release the manga's eighth volume on August 4.

The 32nd issue of Weekly Young Magazine also revealed on Monday that the manga will enter its final arc.