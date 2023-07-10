Bocchi the Rock! Spinoff Manga Launches, Focuses on Kikuri Hiroi

Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz website launched on Sunday Kumichō's Bocchi the Rock! Gaiden: Hiroi Kikuri no Fukazake Nikki (Bocchi the Rock! Spinoff: Kikuri Hiroi's Heavy Drinking Diary) spinoff manga, the spinoff of Aki Hamaji 's Bocchi the Rock! four-panel manga. The website will publish new chapters of the manga biweekly on Sundays.

Image via Comic Fuz manga app's Twitter account © Houbunsha, Kumichō, Aki Hamaji

The spinoff manga follows the daily life of Kikuri Hiroi, the 25-year-old bassist of SICK HACK. She feels anxious about the future, but she overcomes it by drinking alcohol.

Hamaji launched the Bocchi the Rock! manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in December 2017, and the series is ongoing. Yen Press has licensed the manga, and will debut the series this fall.

The manga's television anime premiered in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime will have a compilation film opening in spring 2024. The manga is also inspiring a musical stage play that will run from August 11-20 in Tokyo.