Space Brothers Manga 43rd Volume Includes 'Final Chapter' on September 22

Manga entered final arc last year

© Chūya Koyama, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Uchū Kyōdai

The official fan club for manga creatorrevealed in an email announcement on Sunday that the 43rd compiled book volume of Koyama's) manga will ship on September 22, and will contain the manga's "final chapter." The email did not name the 43rd volume as the manga's final volume.

The manga entered its final arc last year.

The manga's story follows two brothers, Mutta and Hibito, who made a vow as kids to travel to space. The younger brother Hibito did become an astronaut, but not Mutta. However, Mutta's life changes one fateful day.

Koyama launched the manga in Morning magazine in 2007, and Kodansha published the manga's 42nd volume in December 2022. The manga won the General categories in both the 56th Shogakukan Manga Awards and the 35th Kodansha Manga Awards in 2011.

The manga not only inspired a 2012-2014 television anime series, but also a 2012 live-action film starring Shun Oguri and Masaki Okada . The 29th manga volume bundled a special edition DVD of the Space Brothers #0 ( Uchū Kyōdai #0 ) anime film. Koyama wrote the original scripts for the "origin story" film.

Crunchyroll streamed the television anime as it aired in Japan, and is also publishing new manga chapters as Kodansha publishes them in Japan. Kodansha Comics is releasing the compiled volumes digitally in English. Sentai Filmworks released the television anime in North America. Sentai Filmworks also licensed the Space Brothers #0 film.

Source: Koyachūbu fan club email