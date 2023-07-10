Toho International to Launch 2 e-Commerce Platforms in N. America for Godzilla Franchise, Anime

© Toho International

Godzilla

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Friday thatInternational will launch two new e-commerce websites in North America. One of the websites will focus on theand the other named iiZO will stock original Japanese merchandise for anime fans. The sites will go live this summer.

The news outlet states that iiZO will stock anime merchandise from the TOHO animation portfolio as well as third-party merchandise from anime franchises such as My Hero Academia , SPY x FAMILY , Jujutsu Kaisen , Attack on Titan , and Chainsaw Man .

The Godzilla website will include items from the Japanese Godzilla Store as well as international exclusives such as limited-edition collaborations and original licensed products.

GM of TOHO International Kristin Parcell is overseeing the establishment of the e-commerce ventures.

Source: Variety (Patrick Frater)