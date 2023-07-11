Nikke Taino's My Personal Weatherman BL Manga Gets Live-Action Show

Nikke Taino 's boys-love ( BL ) manga My Personal Weatherman ( Taikan Yohō ) is inspiring a live-action television series that will premiere on MBS ' Drama Shower programming block on August 10. The series will also air on TV Kanagawa , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , TV Saitama , and Chiba TV . The series will also air on LaLa TV starting on October 15.

© 「体感予報」製作委員会・MBS

Kohei Higuchi will star as Mizuki Segasaki, and GENIC member Atsuki Mashiko will co-star as Yoh Tanada.

Ayaka Katō, Shinju Funabiki, and Emi Yasumura are directing the eight-episode series. Natsuki Takahashi and Funabiki are writing the script. Ryō Watanabe and Shifumi Kōchi are in charge of music.

© Nikke Taino, Libre Publishing

Popular handsome man and weather forecaster Segasaki is actually a tyrant at home. Yoh, an ero-manga artist in a tight spot knows this very well. This is because the two of them are living together. More than that, it's because he cooks and cleans for Segasaki! To no surprise, in exchange for being provided food, he must "obey everything that Segasaki says". What comes from such a contract is?

is releasing the manga in English as an 18+ title, and it describes the story:

Taino launched the manga on the Comic CMOA website in November 2020. Libre Publishing released the manga's one compiled book volume in November 2022.

The manga won the Best Comic award of the Chil-Chil website's 14th annual BL Awards in April.

Taino published the The Black Cat & the Vampire ( Kishukusha no Kuroneko wa Yoru wo Shiranai ) manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Chara magazine in 2021. Tokuma Shoten published the manga's two compiled book volumes in July 2021. Tokyopop will release the manga's first volume in English under its new imprint LoveLove on October 10.

Source: Press Release