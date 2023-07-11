Shūmatsu Train Doko e Iku? Original Anime Casts Chika Anzai

Anzai stars as Shizuru Chikura, who searches for her best friend who suddenly disappeared on train

Kadokawa revealed the main cast member for its original anime Shūmatsu Train Doko e Iku? (Where Does the Doomsday Train Go?) on Tuesday. Chika Anzai will play the role of Shizuru Chikura, a girl searching for her best friend, who suddenly disappeared while riding on a train together. A reliable leader, she learned jiu-jitsu from her grandfather, and is confident with her physical strength.

A special program that will announce new information about the anime will stream onon July 30 at 4:00 p.m. JST.

Tsutomu Mizushima ( Girls und Panzer , Shirobako ) is directing the anime.

Kadokawa announced the anime in commemoration of the Railway Day, the 150th anniversary of Japan's first railway in October 2022.



