YOASOBI's Oshi no Ko Anime Opening Song Tops YouTube's Global Song Chart

"Idol,"'s opening theme song for the television anime ofand'smanga, has ranked #1 on's Global Top Song music chart for the June 30–July 6 week. The song jumped 22.3% to 41.9 million views that week.

The song has also ranked at #1 in Oricon's weekly streaming ranking for 13 consecutive weeks since the song debuted. Oricon reported 300 million cumulative streams for the song in Japan, making it the fastest song to exceed 300 million streams in Japan.

The song also holds the record in Japan for the fastest song to exceed 100 million streams, by doing so in five weeks. Similarly, it holds the record in Japan for the fastest song to exceed 200 million streams, by doing so in nine weeks.

The song has also reached #1 on Apple 's Music Top 100: Global chart as of June 21.

The song debuted at #1 in Billboard Japan's streaming song chart on April 19, its first week on the chart after the song debuted digitally on April 12, and only debuted as a CD single on June 14.

The song had ranked #1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart (dated June 10). It is the first song originally performed in Japanese to reach the top of the Global Excl. U.S. chart. The original Japanese version reached the top 10 when it debuted six weeks earlier. The English version then debuted on May 26, bringing the song to #6 on the chart. The song has ranked #7 on the US Billboard's Global 200 chart (dated July 1). This marks the highest ranking a Japanese artist has ever achieved in the chart's history.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 12 with a 90-minute first episode, and ended with its 11th episode on June 28. The anime will have a second season. HIDIVE streamed the anime's first season as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."

Akasaka, the manga's original author, penned the short story "45510," which served as the basis for YOASOBI 's "Idol" song.

Daisuke Hiramaki ( Selection Project ) and Chao Nekotomi ( Love is Like a Cocktail ) directed the first season at Doga Kobo . Jin Tanaka ( The Misfit of Demon King Academy ) handled the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) designed the characters.

Queen Bee performs the ending theme song "Mephisto."

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

The manga won first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021, and also won in the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards last year. The series was nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize last year, and has also been nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. The manga ranked at #7 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.