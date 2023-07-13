Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Game Previews Ground Battle Stage in 23rd World Tournament DLC

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming on Thursday a trailer for its Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot game. The video previews DLC 5, based on the 23rd World Tournament arc from the Dragon Ball anime, and it highlights the "Ground Battle" stage.

The game launched in January 2020 in both Japan and in the West. The game is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment released a Nintendo Switch port in September 2021, and on Google Stadia in October 2021. Season Pass 2 includes the "Bardock - Alone Against Fate" DLC story, which launched alongside the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions on January 13.

The first DLC for Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot , "New Power Awakens - Part 1," launched in April 2020 and featured characters Beerus and Whis. In the story, after beating Whis, Goku and Vegeta will be able to use their Super Saiyan God forms. In those forms, the characters will then fight Beerus. The "Part 2" DLC launched in November 2020. The DLC features SSGSS Goku, SSGSS Vegeta, and Golden Frieza. The "Trunks: The Warrior Of Hope" DLC launched in June 2021.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

Developed in Japan by video game developer CyberConnect2 ; the game tells the legendary story of DRAGON BALL Z , taking players on an unforgettable adventure to experience over-the-top battles and challenging quests while creating life-long friendships as they crusade to protect Earth from fearsome villains. Additionally, DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT will also present resolutions to long unanswered questions from the DRAGON BALL Z storyline through light-hearted side quests.

The game includes story and gameplay inspired by the Dragon Ball Z anime's Cell Saga and Buu Saga. The game also includes the playable characters Trunks and Bonyu, a new character designed by Akira Toriyama .

The game has English and Japanese audio and supports Neutral-Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese subtitles.

Source: Bandai Namco America's YouTube channel via Gematsu





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.