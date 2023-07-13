Sand Land Anime Film Gets IMAX, 4DX, MX4D Screenings in Japan

Special screenings start on film's opening day on August 18

The official website for the anime film of Akira Toriyama 's SAND LAND manga announced on Thursday that the film will have IMAX, 4DX, and MX4D screenings in Japan that will start on the same day as regular screenings on August 18. The site unveiled a new video and visual for the film to celebrate the announcement.

© バード・スタジオ／集英社 (c)SAND LAND製作委員会

© バード・スタジオ／集英社 (c)SAND LAND製作委員会

The film will have its world premiere screening at this year's Comic-Con International San Diego on July 21 at the San Diego Convention Center. The Canadian premiere will screen at Montreal's 26th, which takes place from July 20 to August 9.

TOHO will open the film in theaters in Japan on August 18. The film will star:

Viz publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama , the creator of Dragon Ball Z !

Toshihisa Yokoshima ("Tales of Crestoria: The Wake of Sin," " Amanatsu ," " Cocolors ," Dragon Quest games' sequences) is directing the film at Sunrise , Kamikaze Douga , and Anima with Hiroshi Koujina ( Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis , The Vampire Dies in No Time , Grenadier) serving as the direction advisor. Hayashi Mori ( Cells at Work! Code Black , Drifting Home ) wrote the screenplay. Yoshikazu Iwanami is directing the sound, and Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass , Ajin ) is composing the music.

The Sand Land manga is a short series that Toriyama serialized in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from May to August 2000. Shueisha published one compiled book volume of the manga in November 2000.

The manga is also inspiring an action role-playing game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .