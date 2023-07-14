Kemono Friends: Kingdom Mobile Game Launches on QooApp, Android, iOS

Game is available in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian

Neocraft launched on Thursday its Kemono Friends : Kingdom game on the QooApp games app, on Android, and on iOS. QooApp told ANN that an "exclusive version" of the game is available on the app. The game is available in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian.

Neocraft describes the game:

Kemono Friends: Kingdom invites you to Kingdom Park—a massive zoo filled with the cutest animal girls known as "Friends." Get ready for an epic journey packed with adventure, strategy, and a whole lot of adorable characters who'll steal your heart.

The game features over 100 "Friends" to collect, each with unique abilities and personalities. The game also features turn-based battles, where players can experiment with new tactics and strategies by putting together different teams of "Friends."

A Chinese version of the game was previously available, but the game ended its service in April.

Nexon 's original Kemono Friends app game launched in early 2016 and ended service in December of that year — before the Kemono Friends anime even aired. The 12-episode television anime then premiered in January 2017 and ended in March 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Kemono Friends 2 , the 12-episode television anime's second season, premiered in Japan in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide outside of Asia. Discotek Media released the first season on Blu-ray Disc.

Sega 's Kemono Friends 3 game launched in Japan for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in June 2022. Its smartphone game version launched in September 2019, and the Kemono Friends 3: Planet Tours arcade game also launched in September 2019, but ended service in September 2021.

The franchise has also inspired smartphone apps and manga, as well as several stage plays. A Kemono Friends Picross game for Nintendo Switch launched in Japan and in the West in October 2018.



