Polygon Pictures to Produce Spider-Man: Freshman Year Animated Series (Updated)

Polygon Pictures announced on Friday that it is working with Marvel Studios on a new work in the Spider-Man franchise titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year . The studio stated the work would be an animated series.

Polygon Pictures revealed a logo for the work.

Polygon Pictures is perhaps best known among Japanese animation circles for the two Ajin television anime series and film trilogy, and the Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy. It also contributed to the animation of 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which won the Outstanding Special Class Animated Program category in the Daytime Emmy Awards two years in a row. Amazon and Polygon Pictures ' Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure special won three of the five awards for which it was nominated at the 44th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2017. Goro Miyazaki and Polygon Pictures ' Ronja the Robber's Daughter television anime won the Animation category at the International Emmy Kids Awards in 2016. The studio previously adapted Tsutomu Nihei 's Knights of Sidonia and Blame! manga into 3DCG anime films and series, and established a joint venture with the manga creator in March 2018.

The studio more recently worked on the Pacific Rim: The Black and Transformers : War for Cybertron Trilogy anime series, the Sidonia no Kishi: Ai Tsumugu Hoshi film, the Kaina of the Great Snow Sea series, and the upcoming Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage film. The studio announced a partnership with Corus Entertainment in May to deliver Japanese originated animated content for kids.

Update: Disney first revealed the work at Disney+ Day 2021 in November 2021. Marvel describes the series:

The animated series follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character's early comic book roots. Written by Executive Producer Jeff Trammel.

Marvel Studios then stated in July 2022 that the series will stream in 2024 on Disney+ . Confirmed cast members include Charlie Cox as Daredevil / Matt Murdock and Paul F. Tompkins.

A Spider-Man: Sophomore Year work is also in development, but it is currently unclear if Polygon Pictures is also involved in that project.

