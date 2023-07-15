Aya Shouoto's The Demon Prince of Momochi House Manga Gets Anime

Crunchyroll announced an anime adaptation of Aya Shouoto 's The Demon Prince of Momochi House ( Momochi-san Chi no Ayakashi Ōji ) manga during its Japan Expo panel on Saturday. The service also announced that it will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS when the anime "airs."



Natsumi Kawaida voices Himari Momochi, and Takeo Ōtsuka voices Aoi Nanamori/Nue.

Bob Shirohata ( Hetalia , Hiiro no Kakera - The Tamayori Princess Saga ) is directing the anime at Drive . Mariko Oka ( Hell Girl , Hetalia , Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan ) is designing the characters, and Studio Monado's Yasuko Aoki ( Phantom of the Idol ) is supervising the series scripts. Ayana Tsujita ( Insect Land ) and Tomoyuki Kono ( Romantic Killer ) are composing the music.

Shouoto launched the manga (image left) in'smagazine in 2013 and ended it in August 2019. The manga launched inmagazine in February 2014.published the manga's 16th and final volume in October 2019.

Viz Media 's Shojo Beat imprint published the series in English, and released the manga's 16th and final volume in October 2020. Viz Media describes the manga's story:

Himari Momochi inherits a mysterious house that comes with its own gorgeous demon guardian. On her sixteenth birthday, orphan Himari Momochi inherits her ancestral estate that she's never seen. Momochi House exists on the barrier between the human and spiritual realms, and Himari is meant to act as guardian between the two worlds. But on the day she moves in, she finds three handsome squatters already living in the house, and one seems to have already taken over her role!

The manga inspired a drama CD and a 2015 stage play. A limited sequel manga series will launch on July 24.

Update: Hiromi Kikuta is directing the sound. Source: Mantan Web

