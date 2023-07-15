Crunchyroll to Stream Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, A Girl & Her Guard Dog Anime

will stream both anime worldwide outside of Asia this fall

Crunchyroll announced at its panel at the Japan Expo 2023 event in Paris on Saturday that it will stream the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and A Girl & Her Guard Dog anime. Crunchyroll also announced it will stream the Berserk of Gluttony anime worldwide outside of Asia and India, and the The Demon Prince of Momochi House anime worldwide outside of Asia.

Crunchyroll will stream Frieren: Beyond Journey's End worldwide outside of Asia starting on September 29. Crunchyroll describes the series:

The mage Frieren defeated the Demon King alongside the hero Himmel's party after a 10-year quest. Peace was restored to the kingdom. Because she is an elf, she is able to live over a thousand years. She promises Himmel and the others that she will be back to see them and then sets out on a journey by herself. Fifty years later, Frieren goes to visit Himmel and the others. She remained unchanged, but Himmel and the others have aged and only a little of their lives remain. Later, she witnesses Himmel's death. Frieren is pained by her desire to have spent more time getting to know people. With that regret in her heart, she then goes on a journey to do just that. On her journey, she meets many people and many events await her.

The anime will premiere in Japan on September 29 with a two-hour special.

Keiichirō Saitō ( Bocchi the Rock! ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Tomohiro Suzuki ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , One-Punch Man , Boogiepop and Others ) is in charge of series scripts. Reiko Nagasawa ( takt op. Destiny ) is designing the characters. Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden , Josee, The Tiger and the Fish , Muv-Luv Alternative ) is composing the music.

The television anime adapts Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ( Sōsō no Frieren ) manga. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. Yamada and Abe launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020.

Crunchyroll will stream A Girl & Her Guard Dog worldwide outside of Asia starting in October. The company describes the series:

Fifteen-year-old Isaku Senagaki, the granddaughter of the third boss of the Senagaki crime syndicate, just wants to have normal friends and a normal high school romance. She enrolls in a high school far from her hometown, but the overprotective young leader, twenty-six-year-old Keiya Uto, lies about his age and bribes his way into the same school as Isaku! Telling Isaku she's too young to fall in love, Keiya's ready to scare off all the boys. But actually, Isaku's had unrequited feelings for Keiya this whole time?!

The anime will premiere in Japan in October. Yuichiro Umehara also stars in the anime as Keiya Utō.

Nobuhiro Takamoto ( Beelzebub , VazzRock the Animation ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Aya Satsuki ( My Master Has No Tail , Too Cute Crisis ) is in charge of series composition. Yukiko Ban ( .hack//SIGN , Shining Tears X Wind , Yowamushi Pedal ) is designing the characters.

The television anime adapts Hatsuharu 's A Girl & Her Guard Dog ( Ojō to Banken-kun ) manga. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally. Hatsuharu launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in December 2018.

Source: Press release