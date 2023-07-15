News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 3-9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom back at #1 after 2 weeks
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|17,996
|1,741,310
|2
|PS5
|Final Fantasy XVI
|Square Enix
|June 22
|14,109
|387,899
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,736
|5,364,524
|4
|NSw
|Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE
|Spike Chunsoft
|June 30
|9,566
|64,905
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,935
|3,185,782
|6
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|6,247
|1,120,495
|7
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|5,550
|4,054,235
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,979
|5,230,148
|9
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|4,727
|3,415,119
|10
|NSw
|Everybody 1-2-Switch!
|Nintendo
|June 30
|4,494
|7,814
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,226
|5,067,693
|12
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,523
|1,257,967
|13
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,491
|7,490,083
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,486
|2,223,557
|15
|PS5
|Street Fighter 6
|CAPCOM
|June 2
|3,107
|44,957
|16
|PS4
|Street Fighter 6
|CAPCOM
|June 2
|2,839
|32,521
|17
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|2,810
|457,180
|18
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|2,487
|2,890,167
|19
|NSw
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|CAPCOM
|June 30
|2,076
|10,449
|20
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,035
|1,135,277
Source: Famitsu