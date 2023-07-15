×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom back at #1 after 2 weeks

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 17,996 1,741,310
2 PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Square Enix June 22 14,109 387,899
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,736 5,364,524
4 NSw Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Spike Chunsoft June 30 9,566 64,905
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,935 3,185,782
6 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 6,247 1,120,495
7 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 5,550 4,054,235
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,979 5,230,148
9 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 4,727 3,415,119
10 NSw Everybody 1-2-Switch! Nintendo June 30 4,494 7,814
11 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,226 5,067,693
12 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,523 1,257,967
13 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,491 7,490,083
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,486 2,223,557
15 PS5 Street Fighter 6 CAPCOM June 2 3,107 44,957
16 PS4 Street Fighter 6 CAPCOM June 2 2,839 32,521
17 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 2,810 457,180
18 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 2,487 2,890,167
19 NSw Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective CAPCOM June 30 2,076 10,449
20 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,035 1,135,277

Source: Famitsu

