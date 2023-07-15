Otakon to Host Light Novel Author Wataru Watari, Chief Editor at Gagaga Bunko Horinori Hoshino

Image courtesy of Otakon

The staff of theconvention announced on Friday that the event will host light novel author(pictured at right) and Gagaga Bunko chief editor Horinori Hoshino.

Watari has written light novel series such as My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected and Girlish Number , and has written scripts for such anime as Qualidea Code , Domestic Girlfriend , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent , and Parallel World Pharmacy .

Hoshino worked as a magazine editor at Shueisha before joining the company's light novel editing department in 2008. As chief editor at Gagaga Bunko, he is the editor in charge of the My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected light novel series, and was involved in its various My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU television anime adaptations.

Otakon 2023 is scheduled for July 28-30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The event announced its COVID-19 policy for this year's event on March 3. The policy says that masks and proof of vaccination are no longer mandatory for attendees of the event in alignment with "local and federal guidance."



Sources: Press release (link 2)