Sentenced to Be a Hero Light Novels Get Anime

The live-streamed Dengeki Bunko 30th anniversary event announced on Sunday that Rocket Shokai 's Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 ( Yūsha-kei ni Shosu: Chōbatsu Yūsha 9004-tai Keimu Kiroku ) light novel series has an anime adaptation in the works.

Yen Press licensed the novel series for English publication, and it describes the story:

Heroism—a punishment for only the worst criminals. Those sentenced to the fate of a hero are forced to fight at the front lines against the demon king's army—and if they die, they can expect to be revived and continue the battle. But when their leader, convicted of killing a goddess, meets another goddess himself, the contract they forge may be enough to change the world...

Rocket Shoka launched the light novel series on Kadokawa 's Kakuyomu site in October 2020, and Kadokawa began publishing the series in print in September 2021. Kadokawa published the fourth volume in December 2022.

Update: Updated title from Yen Press added. Thanks, LegitPancake

